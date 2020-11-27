ST. ALBANS TOWN – Several residents and staff members of a long-term care facility in St. Albans have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from owners Genesis HealthCare, the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on Sheldon Road has had six residents and two staff test positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 as of Friday evening.
Health officials in Vermont first said they were aware of a staff member at the facility testing positive for COVID-19 during a news conference Friday morning.
Officials said at the time the staff member had likely picked up the virus causing COVID-19 from the wider community and, while asymptomatic, returned to work in the St. Albans facility for some time before ultimately developing symptoms and testing positive for COVID-19.
“It was again very similar to what I’ve described today – somebody who worked while asymptomatic only to become symptomatic and find out they were indeed a case,” Vermont’s health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine told reporters.
As the number of new cases of COVID-19 continue to climb regionally and in Vermont, state officials have reported a rising number of cases connected to Vermont’s long-term care facilities.
As of Friday evening, there were at least eight known outbreaks of COVID-19 within long-term care centers across Vermont, with cases among staff and residents accounting for more than 100 cases of COVID-19 reported in Vermont in the last month.
Genesis HealthCare owns several long-term care facilities at the center of COVID-19 outbreaks in Vermont, including, most recently, an outbreak in a Rutland facility that’s left 41 infected and resulted in the death of five residents due to complications of COVID-19.
In a statement, Dr. Richard Feifer, Genesis HealthCare’s chief medical officer, said the company had been “stringent with restrictions and a whole host of other precautions” during the pandemic.
“As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began providing protocols and guidelines for the coronavirus, we have diligently followed them and in many cases, have gotten out in front of public health guidelines, adopting even more stringent infection precautions than were recommended at the time,” Feifer said.
“We also continue to follow the direction of the Vermont Department of Health in an effort to contain and minimize the spread of the virus,” he added.
According to a Genesis statement, residents and patients are screened for symptoms of COVID-19 three times a day, and staff are screened upon building entry. All staff, according to Genesis, wear personal protective equipment and all Genesis facilities are subject to visitation restrictions.
The company has restricted medical visits to only those deemed “medically necessary” and, according to Genesis, facilities now conduct familial visits and updates regularly over Zoom.
State officials on Friday said workers picking up COVID-19 in the wider community and, while asymptomatic, inadvertently bringing the disease into long-term care centers was likely the norm for most centers’ outbreaks.
That’s why, during Friday’s news conference among Scott administration officials, Levine told Vermonters the best way to prevent outbreaks within long-term care centers is by controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the wider community.
“The major way we have to protect these facilities is protecting our communities, lowering the ability of the virus to spread from one person to another,” Levine said.
