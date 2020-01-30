FAIRFAX – Continued development and heavier traffic near the southern bounds of Fairfax brought residents to the town’s selectboard during a recent meeting to lobby for improvements at the intersections of Route 104 and Route 128.
Last week, the Fairfax selectboard heard from four residents in the area of McNall Road, a town highway branching west from Route 128 near Route 128’s intersection with Route 104, who were concerned about safety at the major intersection.
All four said they were concerned about their safety in the area and said they had nearly been the subject of accidents due to speeding, high traffic and the generally difficult nature of that intersection.
“Coming out of 128 to go toward the village... you better have eyes all the way around your head, because you’re either going to be slammed in the back from somebody else coming off of 128 or somebody else coming on 104,” former selectperson Bob Horr said. “You either have to have a swivel neck or radar in your brain on any one of those five places.”
Another resident, Dave Stanley, summarized the issue as a “crapshoot,” while resident Peter Lane told the selectboard, “Several have nearly gotten killed at the intersection... [and] if somebody does, are we going to look back and say ‘I wish we had done more?’”
The intersection in question connects three roads just south of Fairfax’s densely populated village, connecting McNall Road and Route 128 with a perpendicular intersection before either road extends toward two their own intersections with Route 104 as it bends east toward Lamoille County.
Both Route 104 and Route 128 provide commuters from parts of Franklin County with quick access to both Chittenden and Lamoille counties.
Both routes are state highways, so neither road is owned or maintained by Fairfax directly.
The intersection has also anecdotally seen more traffic in the last decade as Fairfax continues to see new development, according to both the residents who spoke with the selectboard and members of the selectboard itself.
“I don’t think there’s anybody up here who would disagree with what you’re saying about those intersections,” selectboard chair Steve Cormier said.
There has also been development planned specifically for the intersection, with the town’s development review board recently reviewing a multi-use development on Route 128 and a Dollar General recently opening nearby.
According to town manager Brad Docheff, the intersection is now recognized by the state as a high-accident area, though town officials did not appear optimistic about improvements happening at the road overnight.
“I wish there was an easy solution, but you’re talking about the state,” Cormier said. “Even if there were multiple accidents at this intersection, I don’t know if the state would want to elevate this section of 104 as an issue they would want to fix immediately.”
There were also concerns residents had about speeding through the intersection, a concern Fairfax officials shared.
“There’s no doubt that people are flying through this town,” Cormier said. “People are coming in here and they are not even close to the speed limit.”
“We are definitely working on traffic calming throughout the town and what we can do, especially the gateway areas to the village,” Docheff said.
According to officials, a traffic study had been conducted more than a decade ago at that intersection and recommended possible improvements to the road in light of predicted modest growth.
In the years since that initial study, the modest growth projected for Fairfax had been easily outpaced by actual development that, according to town officials, often leads to Fairfax ranking among the fastest growing communities in Vermont.
Town manager Docheff told the residents who met with the selectboard that the town planned on requesting a road safety audit with the support of the Northwest Regional Planning Commission for the intersections of Route 128 and Route 104, calling it the “first step... we can do at a municipal level.”
“If we can get it on their agenda as a project to push for the region, that’s kind of the first step,” Docheff said. “The state makes their list and they allocate their resources where they deem necessary, but we can certainly do what we can to make some noise about it and put it on their radar again.”
Outside of that, Docheff also said the town would be looking to request a stricter police presence at the intersection in order to assist with traffic calming, though he warned residents “I can certainly request more of a presence from law enforcement, but at the end of the day they decide where they put their deputies.”
Still, while the selectboard said it would be a while before improvements could possibly happen at the intersections of Routes 128 and 104, they appeared the sympathize with residents and committed to pushing for those improvements.
“We’ll do what we can do,” Cormier said. “We’re on board with you... but it’s going to take a while.”