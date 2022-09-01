FRANKLIN COUNTY — Franklin County’s Republican Party has agreed to support Mark Lauer as its write-in candidate for Franklin County Sheriff.
Members of the county’s Democratic Party met with Lauer on Thursday and will move to possibly endorse him next week, Zach Scheffler, chair of the Franklin County Democrats, said by email.
Lauer currently holds the rank of lieutenant support services commander with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. His history in law enforcement extends back to 1987 when he joined the Vermont State Police’s St. Albans Office. He spent 27 years with the agency in multiple roles before retiring in 2013.
Lauer’s nomination comes after both political parties withdrew their support from sheriff candidate John Grismore. The former sheriff’s office captain is under investigation for his role in kicking a handcuffed man in custody, and he no longer works for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after the current sheriff, Roger Langevin, eliminated his position.
Grismore’s name, however, will still be on the ballot, and the two parties are working in concert to support a write-in candidate against him.
Grismore won both parties’ nominations Aug. 9. He ran as a Republican, and he clinched the Democratic nomination due to write-in votes. News of the investigation into his actions broke statewide after he won both primary elections.
Lauer will need strong support in order to challenge Grismore. He’ll also be up against at least one other write-in candidate who has started to set up campaign signs across the county.
Gale Messier, who has law enforcement experience, told the Messenger on Thursday he is still pursuing a write-in campaign.
During his time with the VSP, Lauer’s stated accomplishments include managing the implementation of a single records management system and establishing the computer crimes unit before taking command of the group.
Lauer also served as a commander of the Vermont Fusion Center, which tracks missing person cases and the state’s amber alert program, and he helped establish the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
After leaving the force, Lauer was hired by the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Office to serve as a task force officer with the drug enforcement administration, and by 2017, he worked directly with the Franklin County Sheriff’s office as a detective with the Northwest Special Investigations Unit, which is responsible for investigating physical as well as sexual abuse cases.
Managing Editor Bridget Higdon contributed reporting.
