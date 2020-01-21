ST. ALBANS – The state is reporting reductions in the amount of phosphorus draining into both the Missisquoi Bay and Lamoille River basins last year, according to a pair of interim total maximum daily load (TMDL) progress reports recently issued by the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR).
According to an interim report for Missisquoi Bay, clean water projects within the bay’s larger watershed managed to reduce annual phosphorus loading by as much as 4,000 kilograms in the 2019 fiscal year, with about a quarter of those reductions attributed to state funding.
In the Lamoille River watershed, clean water projects shrunk annual phosphorus loading into the Lamoille River by 850 kilograms, with the state attributing 300 kilograms of those reductions to state-funded programs.
The two rivers were the first to receive interim reports under the state’s Lake Champlain TMDL agreement, which requires interim reports for each segment of Lake Champlain to assist the Environmental Protection Agency’s reporting and enforcement of the TMDL agreement.
Since the passage of Vermont’s Clean Water Act in 2015, more than $5.3 million in state funding has been spent in the Lamoille River watershed on water quality projects and more than $12 million has been awarded by Vermont agencies to projects within the Missisquoi River Basin.
For the Missisquoi River, identified in the Lake Champlain TMDL agreement as one of the waterways most heavily impacted by decades of unchecked phosphorus runoff, ANR reported almost all of the 4,000 kilograms could be attributed to improvements within the agricultural sector.
Under the Lake Champlain TMDL agreement signed in 2016, agriculture was identified as one of the largest sources of phosphorus draining into Lake Champlain and in particular the Missisquoi River’s watershed, where most of the land was either developed for farms or identified as forested.
Phosphorus, a vital nutrient for plant life and a common component of fertilizers, can also help feed the sometime toxic cyanobacteria blooms otherwise known as “blue-green algae” that can close beaches around the state and threaten aquatic life.
According to the ANR’s interim TMDL report for the Missisquoi River Basin, “progress has been made in each [land use] sector,” with much of the work focused on the agricultural and natural resources sectors that dominate the watershed’s landscape.
Agricultural work in the region remains ongoing, according to the report, with the Agency of Agriculture continuing to work with farms in the area to develop nutrient management plans governing the use of fertilizers and help adopt more conservation-minded agricultural practices required under state statute.
Most of the communities in Franklin County that lie within the Missisquoi River Basin have developed stormwater management plans and are currently working to implement those plans through regulations and recommended treatments.
The report also noted ongoing projects to preserve natural resources for stabilizing the watershed, including the reestablishment of floodplains and the outright removal of a dam in East Highgate.
According to the Lake Champlain TMDL, much of the watershed’s tributaries and waterways were “unstable” and threatened by stream bank erosion, where water can whittle away at the edges of a stream or river and wash nutrient-rich sediment downstream.
Overall, while progress in the Missisquoi River watershed seems far from the annual reductions of 88 metric tons in phosphorus required under the TMDL agreement, the state’s interim TMDL report still highlights the annual loss of 4,000 kilograms – or 4 metric tons – achieved in 2019 as progress.
“The narrative of each of the actions describes a community that is well on its way to meeting permit compliance or is actively adopting voluntary practices,” the interim report on the Missisquoi River’s watershed read.
According to the report, funding was not a major hurdle in the watershed, save for matters related to capacity building, something the report suggests could be addressed through the clean water funding bill signed last year that dramatically reformed clean water spending in Vermont and earmarked more state funding for water quality projects.
Most of the projects intended for the Lamoille River Basin, a sprawling watershed spread over some of the most populated communities in Vermont, remain in progress or are ongoing, according to the river’s interim TMDL report.
Only a third of the projects currently listed as in progress within the watershed will likely be completed next year, according to the interim report.
In regards to the Lamoille River Basin, the interim TMDL report suggests most of the projects slated for a relatively quick turnaround can be achieved more easily because they have “received funding, have a strong partner, local support and positive momentum,” with some projects spurred by “a regulatory hook that require they be completed.”
Projects within the Lamoille River Basin that were less likely to see completion within a year often had the necessary support, but, according to the interim TMDL report, many lacked funding or an entity to guarantee their completion.
Longer-term and continuous projects, including the adoption and enforcement of required agricultural practices and the continued acquisition of conservation easements, were listed as “ongoing” within the report.
Around 1151 acres of farmland are now cover cropped within the Lamoille River Basin, according to ANR.
An analysis of progress in the watershed found “no obvious trends” related to land use sector, according to the report. “Overall, progress has been made in each sector,” the report read.
Projects listed as complete within the Lamoille River Watershed included several planning projects completed for the Town of Milton, where the Lamoille drains into Lake Champlain, and flood mitigation and infrastructure projects stretched across most of the river’s 85-mile length.
Within the Lamoille River’s Chittenden County lowlands, towns are continuing to develop stormwater management plans, flow restoration plans and phosphorus control plans for the river and its tributaries.
Most have committed to specific projects outlined in their respective stormwater and phosphorus management plans and to annual upgrades to existing drainage infrastructure.
Among those communities, Colchester has also adopted a municipal stormwater utility for funding clean water projects within the community.
A specific project in the Town of Georgia related to runoff from the town’s more densely developed South Village remains in progress, with the state’s interim TMDL report suggesting final reporting on the project to be due sometime in 2021.
The project in question, relating to a gully carved into the South Village by stormwater runoff from the nearby Route 7 corridor, was heavily detailed in a report developed by the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain with contractors from Stone Environmental last year.
Both interim reports were issued along with the state’s Clean Water Initiative 2019 Performance Report, available online at ANR’s Water Investment Division’s website.