The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation released a report on the financial performance of Private health insurance companies during the pandemic.
The report found that insurers, such as the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont and MVP Health Group received excess profits from the deferment on nonessential medical care during 2020.
The report expects an increase in costs to private insurers leading to losses in 2021 as healthcare delayed during the pandemic increases the cost to health insurers.
“The pandemic caused severe disruption to our daily lives including preventing Vermonters from seeking non-essential medical care at times even though they continued to pay their health insurance premiums,” said DFR commissioner Micheal Pieciak in a press release.
Vermonters did not overpay during the pandemic and those that did received premium relief, said Pieciak.
The report did not analyze employers who provide self insurance, since those plans fall under federal jurisdiction.
