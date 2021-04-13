In a recent economic report commissioned by Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation, experts say that nearly all of the economic growth in Vermont is located in three of the state’s northerwestern counties: Franklin, Chittenden and Grand Isle.
Though author and analyst Dr. Arthur Woolf said it’s still marginal progress compared to the rest of the country.
“It’s the healthiest part of the state’s economy,” Woolf said on Monday. “All of the action or most of it is occurring in the northwest part of the state, but even that is less than the U.S.”
In Woolf’s report, titled “The Role of Northwest Vermont in the State Economy,” which was prepared for the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation, the three counties combined grew faster than the statewide average, and every county outside of northwestern Vermont grew far more slowly.
“Vermont without northwest Vermont is not in good shape,” said Frank Cioffi, president of the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation and Cynosure, Inc. “We’re 35% of the state’s population, but from 2018 we’ve accounted for a majority of the population growth and from 2018 we’ve accounted for 74% of the job growth in that period of time ... The rest of Vermont is not growing.”
Over the years between 2000 and 2019, the population of the northwestern Vermont counties grew by 10.4%, roughly 21,000, while the other counties in the state combined lost 6,000 residents, Woolf’s report said.
Between 2000 and 2010, Vermont’s population grew by 2.6%, the slowest rate of growth since the 1930s, according to Woolf’s report, and accounted for 145% of the state population change in 2019.
While 37.5% of Vermont’s jobs were located in northwestern Vermont in 2000, nine years later that percentage rose to 39.3%, and since 2000, jobs in the northwest region have increased by 9.7%, twice as fast as the statewide average.
Woolf’s report included that 7,555 people commuted from Franklin County into Chittenden County, but additionally 1,589 commuted oppositely, into Franklin County for work.
Higher traffic in the region, Cioffi said, could largely be explained by the northwest counties’ vicinity to the international border and the intersecting highways carrying trade, traffic and tourism.
“One of the strengths of northwest Vermont is the land use planners did an excellent job of planning for residential and industrial growth, creating a really diverse economy,” Cioffi said.
Planning for community economics boomed in the 1970s with the implementation of Act 250 land usage permitting, and Cioffi credited the creation and curation of industrial parks, which provided an environment where many different types of businesses and jobs could thrive.
The draws and economic drivers for the northwest counties, Cioffi said, were the high quality education, high standards for healthcare, and economic revitalization efforts by city and village centers.
“I think the future of Franklin County is really bright,” Cioffi said. “(But) the most important thing for rural communities is broadband network.”
