ST. ALBANS – Despite a noteworthy slump in funding and deepening use of electronic cigarettes, new legislation gave Vermont a watershed year in regards to tobacco prevention in 2019, according to a recent American Lung Association (ALA) report.
While the ALA’s “State of Tobacco Control” report for Vermont flunked the state for a significant loss of one-time funding between 2018 and 2019, the Green Mountain State received A’s and B’s in all other areas covered in the ALA’s report.
Amy Brewer, the coordinator for the Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition, appeared to agree with the report’s findings when she spoke with the Messenger Tuesday, stating the report’s grades were “not at all a surprise.”
Explaining her answer, Brewer referred to a long list of bills passed recently – including three in 2019 alone – that tightened access to tobacco products and looked to limit the impact of secondhand smoking.
Brewer paired that work with cessation services that, according to Brewer, were widely available in places like Franklin and Grand Isle counties, where her organization partners with other organizations like Franklin County Caring Communities or the Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center to connect users to cessation services.
“We’ve done a stellar job at being comprehensive,” Brewer said.
Tobacco, a plant harvested for its leaves and used in products like cigarettes and electronic cigarettes, contains harmful chemicals linked to life-threatening illnesses and nicotine, an ingredient that can lead to addiction.
The ALA’s report particularly touts three bills passed by the Vermont Legislature last year raising the purchase age for tobacco products from 18 to 21, extending an online sales ban for tobacco products to include electronic cigarettes and adding an excise tax to electronic cigarettes sold in-state.
“The 2019 legislative session was an unprecedented year for Vermont’s fight against tobacco,” the report, released last month, said.
At the time, health officials looked to address an ongoing spike in tobacco use among youth in particular, with much of that use attributed to an increasing prevalence of electronic cigarettes otherwise known as vapes.
According to Brewer, the increased popularity of vaping has disproportionately affected younger, high school-aged users and has turned around what, for a while, appeared to be a dramatic decline in tobacco use among Vermont’s youth.
Between 1999 and 2019, according to Youth Risk Behavior Survey data shared by Brewer, statewide high school use declined from 33 percent to 7 percent of high schoolers saying they tried a cigarette in the last 30 days.
Meanwhile, the percentage of high schoolers who used an electronic vaping device spiked from 12 percent in 2017 to 26 percent in 2019.
“We have, in a comprehensive way, gotten the message out that smoking kills,” Brewer said. “If you raise the question in the classroom... all of the kids 100 percent believe and know it’s dangerous and it kills.
“The same is not true for vaping.”
Legislation passed in 2019 sought to address the prevalence of electronic cigarette use among teenagers, pushing the purchase age further out of high schoolers’ reach and making it more expensive for more teenagers who, according to advocates, are more sensitive to higher prices.
According to Brewer, it was still too early to say whether or not the legislation was effective, as the most recently available data on high school smoking rates, the biannual Youth Risk Behavior Survey, predated the passage of any of those three bills.
Vermont was only one of the more recent states to approve raising the purchase age of tobacco products from 18 to 21, joining a list that now includes 19 states, the District of Columbia and the territory of Guam.
In 2019, the federal government followed in suit, with President Donald Trump signing federal food and drug legislation that also hiked the purchasing age for tobacco products to 21 nationwide.
In the current legislative session, some legislators are pushing for further regulation of tobacco products, calling for an outright ban of flavored products like vaping liquids or flavored cigarettes.
Diseases related to smoking remain the leading cause of preventable death in both Vermont and the U.S. at large.
The ALA estimates the deaths of 960 Vermonters in 2019 were related to tobacco use, a number that sits relatively close to the 1,000 annual Vermont deaths attributed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to tobacco-related illnesses.
The CDC attributes more than 480,000 deaths a year to health defects caused by smoking cigarettes.
Beyond human costs, the ALA estimates, using CDC modeling, smoking costs Vermonters $348 million total in annual health care expenses.
While Vermont received high marks from the ALA for the services, it, like most states in the U.S., was flunked by the ALA for underfunding tobacco initiatives, something Brewer said could affect the state’s ability to respond to growing electronic cigarette use.
“The effect is that we’ve lost coverage across the state,” Brewer said, referring to coalitions like hers that are charged by Vermont’s Dept. of Health with tackling tobacco use.
The ALA’s report refers primarily to a loss of $500,000 in one-time funding from its tobacco control program, something the ALA says “puts Vermont that much farther away from attaining the CDC-recommended level of funding for the state.”
The CDC recommends Vermont spend more than $8.4 million on tobacco control and cessation practices. Currently, Vermont leverages $3.8 million in state and federal funds on tobacco control initiatives and cessation services.
According to Brewer, less funding meant the state was unable to build a sustainable media campaign for addressing the use of electronic cigarettes or support the youth empowerment programs leveraged by area schools that help discourage tobacco use.
Currently, from among the school districts and supervisory unions in Franklin and Grand Isle counties, only the consolidated Missisquoi Valley School District and the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union received Agency of Education funding for such programs.
Those areas, according to Brewer, featured some of the counties’ most prominent “pockets of high use,” where, for reasons Brewer said she could only speculate, tobacco use appeared to outpace countywide and statewide averages.
As a whole, according to Brewer, tobacco use in Franklin County was “in-line with the rest of the state,” and organizations like the Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition were active with their outreach to school administration and students.
“There’s great data that says youth are still at risk for nicotine addiction,” Brewer said. “I think we have a responsibility to protect people, because even as crises come up... in the end, over the long term, nicotine addiction and tobacco kills more than anything.”