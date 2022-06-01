FRANKLIN COUNTY — While summer brings warmer weather, it also means a busier time for law enforcement.
Here’s this past month’s round-up of notable arrests that happened in St. Albans and Franklin County as reported by local law enforcement.
Dumpster Fire
A dumpster fire drew first responders to Federal Street this past Friday, May 27, before leading firefighters to stop a fire from spreading at a nearby apartment building.
The person who allegedly started the two fires, Maryjane Boyer, 28, of St. Albans, has been charged with two counts of arson.
The St. Albans City Fire Department and St. Albans Police Department first responded to reports of a dumpster fire at an apartment building on Federal Street. Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished the blaze located behind the group of residential and commercial buildings.
Meanwhile, witnesses on scene alerted police to another fire on the second floor of the nearby apartment building, which was extinguished with minimal damage after they entered the building.
Witnesses also directed police to Boyer, who had allegedly set both fires intentionally. She was located in a nearby parking lot, and she was charged with both first-degree arson and third-degree arson.
Police transported Boyer to Northwestern Medical Center for evaluation.
Harassment after release
A St. Albans man is being charged with a handful of sexual assault crimes after allegedly harassing a local resident who first filed a fraud complaint against him.
As a result, the St. Albans Police Department arrested Shawn P. Herrick, 28, of St. Albans, and charged him with two acts of aggravated sexual assault, two acts of aggravated domestic assault, an act of lewd and lascivious conduct, an act of voyeurism, an act of unlawful restraint and an act of unlawful trespass.
Officers first responded to a call for assistance from a Rugg Street resident on Friday, May 27, to deal with Herrick. During the investigation, they found that Herrick had allegedly been victimizing the complainant during a series of incidents that stretch from May 24 to May 27.
Law enforcement found Herrick in St. Albans City on Sunday, May 29, and arrested him.
During the time of this incident, Herrick was on probation with the Vermont Department of Corrections for victimizing the same individual. At that time, he was convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault and multiple charges related to violating the condition of his release.
Domestic assault after release
After serving time and being released in February for aggravated domestic assault charges, a St. Albans man allegedly assaulted the same victim.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies met with the victim on Monday, May 30, after she reported that Joshua Powers, 25, of St. Albans, had assaulted her multiple times since his release.
The most recent incident, according to police reports, involved Powers allegedly using a blanket to choke the victim for 10 to 20 seconds on Friday, May 27. Other incidents alleged by the victim include kicking, hitting, pushing and choking on multiple occasions.
Powers was charged with burglary, felony unlawful mischief, disorderly conduct by phone and stalking. He was arrested and lodged at the Northwest Correctional Facility with an arraignment scheduled for May 31.
Powers also ran into law enforcement in Waterbury in 2020 for allegedly assaulting a woman, according to reporting done by the Times Argus.
Short chase
A St. Albans man was arrested Tuesday, May 24 after allegedly stealing a vehicle with a woman’s young daughter still inside.
The St. Albans Police Department initially responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near Hoyt Street around 6 p.m. on May 24. The owner of the vehicle reported her daughter was still inside.
Police located the vehicle driving west from the city. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued until he eventually stopped at the St. Albans Town Fire Department. No one was hurt during the incident.
Officers arrested the driver, Tommy A. Hamin, 33, of St. Albans for taking the car. He was charged with operation without owners’ consent, driving under the influence, eluding a police officer, unlawful restraint, negligent operation, driving with a criminally-suspended license, reckless endangerment, violation of conditions of release and resisting arrest.
Hamlin has been arrested 10 times, and in 2022 alone, he’s had 18 contacts with various Vermont police agencies.
Car chase
Another short chase occurred Saturday, May 21 when Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple afternoon complaints of a speeding red motorcycle driving along Maquam Shore Road this past weekend.
When a deputy tried to stop the vehicle, the red 1999 Honda motorcycle, later found to be driven by Maywell Ryea, 19, fled the scene.
Ryea was later found at his residence on Maquam Shore Road, and he was charged with eluding a police officer, excessive speed and grossly negligent operation.
Displaying a handgun
After brandishing a handgun at a state trooper while driving down Interstate 89, a St. Albans man is facing charges of reckless endangerment and careless and negligent operation.
On the morning of Tuesday, May 24, the man was seen speeding southbound on I-89 in a black 2006 Mercedes station wagon when Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio caught up to the vehicle in the passing lane.
Mattuchio, who had been driving an unmarked Vermont State Police Jeep Cherokee, clocked the man at driving roughly 100 mph as he followed him.
The man then pulled into the traveling lane, and as Mattuchio pulled alongside him, the man displayed a handgun. Mattuchio immediately initiated a high-risk traffic stop.
During the stop, the driver was cooperative, and Mattucho located and seized a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber. The trooper then cited him and released him.
The investigation is ongoing, and further charges are possible. His hearing has been set for June 20 at the Vermont Superior Court located in St. Albans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.