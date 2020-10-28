ST. ALBANS CITY — Rep. Peter Welch, D — Vt., stopped by the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) facility on Federal Street on Wednesday for a conversation about the state of dairy in Vermont.
Speaking with DFA’s Leon Berthiaume and Kiersten Bourgeois, he asked if state and federal coronavirus relief farmers have been of value to local farmers.
“We’ve had members take advantage of different programs,” Berthiaume said. Larger farms were able to take advantage of the Payroll Protection Program, but are now faced with the challenge of filling out the paperwork to have the loans forgiven, he explained.
The majority of farmers signed up for the first Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).
One of the programs which was most beneficial was the Farmers to Families program, which put often locally sourced foods into boxes distributed to families in need. “That has really benefited everyone along the chain,” said Berthiaume, from the recipients to processors to farmers.
For dairy, the boxes helped to stabilize demand, he said, which had been flattened by the closure of schools and restaurants. “In July, we really saw the impact of that program,” Berthiaume said. “It certainly brings back the importance of local food.”
Despite the boost, “milk prices still aren’t where we want them to be,” he said.
An increase in consumption of dairy products in homes offset some, but not all, of the losses from schools and restaurants. “We’re trying to see where demand is going to land,” Berthiaume said.
“It sounds like these stimulus programs really help,” Welch said, adding that he sees them more as support to get people through the pandemic than economic stimulus and, thus, still necessary. “It’s not time to take the brace off.”
Berthiaume agreed. “It’s why I’m concerned about 2021,” he said.
While the U.S. House of Representatives passed additional coronavirus relief months ago, the U.S. Senate recessed without passing any relief bills, meaning that as of now no more assistance will be forthcoming from the federal government, even as cases of COVID-19, and deaths, are rising steeply in much of the country.
The federal government, Welch said, has to be the one to provide assistance to Americans. “When we get to the other side of COVID, we don’t want to leave all these farmers behind, all these restaurants behind,” he said.
“The things we need to do are universal,” Welch said. “It’s about helping everybody make it through.”
Berthiaume said the cooperative is very concerned about COVID-19, and keeps at the forefront with employees and members, with protocols staff, including drivers going to farms to gather milk, must follow.
DFA is currently in the midst of installing new silos and building new unloading bays at its facility on Federal Street. Overall, the cooperative plans to invest $30 million, with this first phase representing an investment of nearly $20 million.
The largest of the new silos can hold 70,000 gallons of milk, with other silos holding 50,000 gallons and 30,000 gallons. Some of the silos will hold raw milk and others pasteurized milk.
The increased capacity combined with the new, more efficient loading bays will make it easier for drivers to deliver milk to facility and then get back on the road, Berthiaume explained.
The new receiving bays will also reduce the amount of backing up the truck drivers need to do, both on the site and on Aldis Street, he said.
DFA has also invested in 40 new trailers and 25 new tractors for its trucking operation, Northeast Logistics. As a side benefit, the new vehicles should help with the recruitment and retention of drivers, Berthiaume said.
“We’re looking to the future,” he said. The investment, he said, “sends the right message, that we believe in dairy.”
