SWANTON — After 13 years in the Vermont House of Representatives, Rep. Brian Savage, R-Franklin, resigned on Tuesday, Nov. 23 to take up a full-time position as Swanton’s new town administrator.
His resignation became effective last Tuesday, according to a press release. As is procedural, Gov. Phil Scott will appoint a qualified individual to fulfill the remainder of his term.
Savage was first elected to represent Swanton and Sheldon in the legislature in 2009. He was reelected by voters six times and had plans to run again in 2022, but an opportunity to work in municipal government was too good to pass up, he stated.
“Many times, the best laid plans for our future take a turn that requires a change to those plans,” Savage stated in a letter to the editor.
On Monday Nov. 22, Savage told the Messenger that serving as both a representative and a town administrator would not be possible.
Swanton selectboard chair James Guilmette said Savage shone from a small pool of candidates and stood out for his broad institutional knowledge of the town and his experience in grant writing.
“I hope he brings the town forward in the direction we are hoping to go,” Guilmette said.
When Savage becomes town administrator on Dec. 1, he intends to focus on economic development efforts and building Swanton into a destination. The town’s continued growth is rife with opportunity for businesses to put down roots, he said, and with some infrastructural improvement could be on track to become a bustling community.
“I am looking at the big picture,” Savage said. “My goal is to work so that we aren't so much a bedroom community [anymore].”
