SWANTON — Born and raised in Swanton, Rep. Brian Savage (R-Franklin) will be the new town administrator.
“I’ve always wanted to get into municipal administration and these jobs don't come around very often,” Savage told the Messenger on Friday. “I like serving the community.”
Serving in the legislature in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic put reality into stark perspective for Savage, who previously served for 15 years on the Swanton Village board of trustees. When the opportunity to become his hometown’s new town administrator came across the table, Savage took the plunge and applied.
Beginning on Dec. 1, Savage will take up the mantle left by long-time administrator David Jescavage who is retiring this year.
In addition to serving as a trustee, he’s also previously served on the Swanton Zoning Board of Adjustment. He’s been a member of the Swanton Village Fire Department and was the director of the Swanton Chamber of Commerce.
On Nov. 16, the selectboard voted to offer the position to Savage, but chairman James Guilmette said Savage had already accepted the job. Guilmette said Savage shone from a small pool of candidates and stood out for his broad institutional knowledge of the town and his experience in grant writing.
“I hope he brings the town forward in the direction we are hoping to go,” Guilmette said.
Savage intends to focus on economic development efforts in Swanton and building the town into a destination. Swanton’s continued growth is rife with opportunity for businesses to put down roots, he said, and with some infrastructural improvement could be on track to become a bustling community.
“I am looking at the big picture,” Savage said. “My goal is to work so that we aren't so much a bedroom community [anymore].”
Jescavage said he will miss his role as town administrator and his co-workers who have become like family to him.
But with his newfound time, Jescavage will be turning back to his lens and his true passion: photography.
“Over the years, I’ve taken thousands of photographs,” Jescavage said. “I’d like to get everything sorted and digitized.”
When he was younger, Jescavage said he photographed weddings on the weekends. He hopes to design a website to showcase his work, he said, and spend more time diving back into what he loves to do best.
Savage, on the other hand, said retirement wouldn’t suit him very well.
“There was no way I could retire and keep my sanity,” Savage said. “I’ve been working non-stop for years.”
