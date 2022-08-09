HIGHGATE — In just seven days, fifteen people banded together and gutted the old Habitat for Humanity building across from the Franklin County State Airport.
Their mission: to create an educational space where students can earn real-life experience and school credits while learning to be an aviation mechanic or avionics expert.
“This [support] has been amazing,” said Beth White, co-founder of Habitat for Aviation, LLC. “From the moment we bought the building, everyone started calling asking, how they could help. Everyone wants this to come true.”
The old building exists on the property of Franklin County State Airport, which belongs to the State of Vermont. Because of this, state policy dictates every building on the property has to have something to do with aviation, which meant that Habitat for Humanity had to go.
After three years of vacancy, the building caught the eye of White, who is also director of New England Initiatives as a part of Big Picture Learning, which houses the Harbor Freight Fellowship Initiative. Through nominations, the initiative identifies students who display an active interest and burgeoning aptitude in a trade and offers them opportunities to develop and pursue their interests in a real-life setting.
A devoted educator and aviator, White and her father, Denis White of Denis White Interior Contractors decided to buy the building for $75,000 this year and open the space as a continuation of the aviation legacy at the airport. There are 22 students currently learning to fly at the airport, but Habitat for Aviation will provide many opportunities for collaboration and education in other aspects of aviation.
At Habitat for Aviation, these opportunities are called “apprenticeship pathways,” and White said she first schemed up the idea after everything was almost taken from her. After a brutal battle with breast cancer last year, she said she knew she had to make every moment count.
“I woke up from breast cancer, and I just felt this need to really make use of the time I have left,” White said. “These are connections and opportunities that we have that can open pathways for students. Schools can’t be everything for every kid anymore, and this is a way to connect youth with adults who are doing what makes their heart sing.”
Preparing the space
Habitat for Aviation’s future home needs serious work. At the old Habitat for Humanity building, there is no taxi lane to the airport or to Coy’s hangar at the end of the lane, which students will need to access.
To build one, Habitat for Aviation is acquiring permits to dig a lane that reaches from the back of the building to the entrance to the runway for Border Air. The building will also need a door to taxi airplanes into, which will require busting open the concrete side of the building, as well as new windows, connection to water and sewer and energy-efficient upgrades.
There will be a glass wall installed separating the full upstairs kitchen, bathroom and office space from the open-concept hangar area below, so that an “aerial” view of the ongoings of the hangar area can be observed.
Denis White Interior Contractors is doing much of the work, but White is also partnering with Jacobs Engineering Group out of Essex Junction for some of the upgrades.
Helping students find passion
White brought the idea for Habitat for Aviation to Kyle Clark, CEO of Beta Technologies, who White said was overjoyed at the prospect. He was especially interested, she said, in how the project would ensure the legacy of George Coy, owner of Fly Vermont and Harbor Freight Fellowship mentor. Coy was the first person to take Clark flying, inspiring him to go on to be an aerospace engineer.
“We all know that students who have larger networks and more influences are generally more successful,” White said. “We want to give students more of an opportunity to find their passion and work directly with a professional and expand their professional network even before they graduate.”
In the end, students will be able to participate in credited, hands-on learning in the fields of electric and conventional aircraft from experts in the fields. While the building will take several years to get up to code and the program running smoothly, White said the support the project has received both from the community and the State of Vermont has been overwhelmingly supportive.
“This is something that could really put Highgate on the map,” White said. “Especially training on electronic aircraft … The technology is so new, this could make us a front runner in the industry [as a feeder program].”
White said her next task is finding grants and accessing funding for the development of the program. And while the task of launching a new education initiative may seem daunting, White said her passion for her profession as an educator and aviator was renewed and focused in the wake of her battle with cancer.
With the help of her friends and community, she said Habitat for Aviation will be unstoppable.
“I am really lucky to be alive, and I think about that every day,” she said. “And if I can use this time to open doors for people to pursue their dreams, that’s what I want to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.