Since January, A CDC website has been allowing Vermonters to find a list of pharmacies that provide free N95 masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The website also provides information on how to use the masks.
By entering a five digit zip code, anyone can find out which pharmacies are offering these masks. The website link is: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/free-masks.html
The website does not show the current level of inventory of masks at these locations, so shoppers will have to confirm availability with the pharmacies themselves. Ask a staff member at the pharmacy for masks or more information.
These pharmacies in St. Albans are offering free masks:
Walgreens: 133 N Main St #23, St Albans City, VT 05478
Price Chopper Pharmacy: 170 Swanton Rd, St Albans City, VT 05478
