ST. ALBANS CITY — Franklin County may have put its Relay For Life on hold due to pandemic complications, but county residents have not forgotten about it.
At the Relay for Life Craft Show held Saturday, Oct. 16, Team Wellness Warriors raised close to $1,000 for the American Cancer Society thanks to the roughly 38 vendors who set up at St. Albans City Hall.
Some featured items included knitted products, specialty foods, clothing, jewelry and artwork.
“There’s something for everybody,” event coordinator Pam Hakey said. “And [the craft show] gives people an opportunity to start their holiday shopping.”
For artist vendor Willie Burbank, of Alburgh, she was testing the waters.
This past winter, when she decided to make Christmas gifts for her children, she turned to painting colorful geometric designs. Months later, creating the miniature barn quilt patterns became a hobby, and she’s now looking to see who might be interested in her work.
“My real goal is to find something I can do as an artist,” she said.
Burbank’s approach is relatively simple, she said. She finds the colors and patterns she likes and avoids the ones she doesn’t. Some of her designs have become hits.
“I go through a lot of patterns and things that I like a lot,” she said, leafing through a few examples. “This has been really popular. I don’t know why. But I like it.”
Stationed on the city hall stage, Van Joe rearranged some of his work — art spray painted onto mirrors.
“You don’t see too many paintings on mirrors,” he said. “That’s my thing. You have to be very careful.”
So far, he’s only broken one mirror while making his art. Three years ago, after Joe saw people do similar artwork in New York City and Las Vegas, he started making his own.
Putting to use his skills in graphic design, he created his own spray-painting style and now tries to sell a hodge-podge of designs during craft shows at least once a month.
“I do live paintings sometimes. People like to watch the experience of it coming together,” he said.
A few tables away from Joe, Jamie Bariteau set up her table to highlight her sea glass creations.
Her family owns a property in Puerto Rico, and she said she started collecting sea glass from a nearby beach after her daughter pointed out the large supply of the material found throughout the sands. To make each item into jewelry, she wraps colorful, bright wires around each shape to create unique designs for each.
“It’s a stress reliever for me, and I do it for the fun of it,” Bariteau said.
Some of her popular items have been badge clips for those in the medical fields, as well as key chains, brooches and bookmarks.
For those who missed Saturday’s event, Hakey said the team is planning another Relay for Life craft Show on Nov. 27.
“There’s just a lot of support here for Relay for Life,” Hakey said. “When I post the event I get a ton of people who want to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.