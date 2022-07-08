VERMONT — As opioids continue to cause overdose deaths in Vermont, the newly-established New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force is going after the medical professionals who unethically overprescribe them.
The Justice Department announced the establishment of the regional strike force, known as NEPO, this past month, citing New England’s high rate of opioid deaths as the reason for the need.
In 2021, the state of Vermont recorded the highest number of drug overdoses – 210 – since it began recording the data in 2010.
Out of the total, 48 people overdosed from prescription opioids in 2021, according to state data, with the remaining related to fentanyl. The Justice Department estimated that roughly 25% of all opioid deaths occur directly because of medical professionals over-prescribing the drug.
“Our focus is on those medical professionals who violate their oath to do no harm. And exploit vulnerable patients who are struggling with addiction,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr., said during a June 29 press conference.
Polite said the Justice Department launched a similar strike force in the Appalachian region – the Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force, or ARPO – which operates out of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Nashville, Tenn.
Since it began in 2018, ARPO has charged 111 defendants, and the justice department estimates those currently facing such charges were responsible for prescribing 115 million pills.
Due to its success, federal law enforcement agencies decided to take a similar approach with New England states, Polite said.
While opioids can be used as effective pain management medicine, Polite clarified that the strike force would be looking for the most flagrant actors, or “bad apples,” in the medical field that ignore their oath in favor of greed.
To make his point clear, Polite gave multiple examples of the type of arrests made in the Appalachian region. In one such case, a physician was trading the pills for sexual favors. In another, a physician had had his license revoked for selling drugs, and then he traveled across state lines to continue the practice with a different certification.
“These are not medical professionals toeing the line. It’s the worst of the worst,” Polite said.
Agencies participating in the joint law enforcement initiative include the Health Care Fraud Unit of the U.S. Justice Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“We can’t allow the few bad apples to tarnish the great reputation and excellent works of responsible healthcare professionals. The NEPO strike force will help make sure that doesn't happen. “ U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont, Nikolas P. Kerest, said.
In practice, the strike force will consist of four attorneys working out of Concord, N.H., on the lookout for medical professionals, such as dentists, physicians and pharmacists, who fuel the opioid epidemic via forms of health care fraud.
The partnership will also rely on the expertise of data analysts with the federal Health Care Fraud Unit and special agents from the HHS-OIG, DEA and FBI. NEP is also expected to work closely with state law enforcement agencies, such as the Vermont Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
Polite said the success of the taskforce will be measured in deaths prevented, and the Appalachian group has already proved its effectiveness using those metrics.
Federal officials encouraged anyone who may know of health care fraud to reach out to the strike force. Aaron Tap, the acting deputy assistant director of the FBI Criminal Investigative Division, said those who know health care professionals who overprescribe opioids can reach out to the strike force via the FBI’s tip line, 1-800-CALL-FBI.
“At a time when the United State is losing tens of thousands of Americans to opioid overdoses every year, it has never been more critical to ensure doctors and health care practitioners are prioritizing the safety and health of their patients,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said. “The creation of the NEPO strike force further strengthens our important cooperation with partners in the region to hold accountable any practitioner who recklessly distributes opioid medications.”
