COLCHESTER/JOHNSON – Area electricity providers are warning a regional storm forecasted to coat much of the Champlain Valley in ice this weekend could bring as much as a half inch of ice to Franklin County, bringing down power lines and trees.
In a pair of statements issued Friday afternoon, Green Mountain Power (GMP) and the Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) ask customers to prepare for a storm expected to batter Franklin, Grand Isle, Chittenden and Addison counties starting late Saturday.
The pair of electricity providers said Saturday’s storm could bring enough ice to weigh down trees and power lines, resulting in potential power outages in the affected area.
“We have been tracking these weather developments with multiple forecasting models for days and will be ready to respond for our customers,” GMP’s chief field operations executive Mike Burke said in a statement.
GMP is recommending “customers be prepared for the possibility of extended-duration outages if the storm plays out as forecasted.”
GMP is also warning residents in the affected regions to be careful of icy roads and power lines that could be brought down by the expected storm.
“Customers need to know that driving will be very difficult and with the potential for that much ice, downed lines and trees are possible,” Burke said. “Customers need to stay well away from downed lines and call us instead.”
The National Weather Service posted a flood watch for Northern New York and Vermont, with the combination of rainfall and snow melt from warmer temperatures expected to swell rivers throughout the Champlain Valley.
GMP signaled out the Mad River, Winooski and Otter Creek watersheds in their Friday statement as areas forecasted for potential flooding.
In their statement, VEC is recommending that customers:
- Plan for medical needs;
- Stock water;
- Charge devices and fuel vehicles;
- Watch the forecast;
- Stay clear of downed power lines; and
- Only operate generators outdoors.