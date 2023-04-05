SWANTON — As planning for Swanton’s new rec center moves forward, the Swanton selectboard needs to figure out exactly how to pay for it.
The board broached the topic during a meeting held this past month when they discussed the project’s expected cost, currently set at roughly $3.4 million.
At least $600,000 of the new center’s price tag has already been accounted for. The selectboard agreed to use a portion of its federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars this past summer to kick-start the project’s planning process, but that leaves roughly $3 million remaining on the construction bill.
Board member Steve Bourgeois said the most likely solution will be a $3 million municipal bond.
To adequately finance the build, the town should be able to secure a 20-year bond at a 4% interest rate, he said, but that will also leave homeowners with a larger tax bill. Under his calculations, the bond would add $225,000 to the town’s expenses each year post-construction.
If Bourgeois’ estimation holds true, that would translate to just under a $95 increase per year for an owner of a $300,000 property to cover the debt service.
“We’re planning for the future of our community, the growth of our community. You want to build for that,” Swanton Enhancement Project member Betsy Fournier said.
“But we have to be careful about the taxes that we lay on our citizens,” Bourgeois replied.
Bourgeois also questioned how the recreation department planned for growth once the new building is completed.
Fournier and recreation director Nicole Draper – who is also a selectboard member – did create some estimates to gauge the first year costs of operation once the center is completed. Historically, the rec department’s revenues have been growing steadily since 2020 while its expenses have stayed flat, but the center will most likely need additional employees to staff the building.
The goal is to hire three to four more part-time workers for the department to help with creating additional recreation programs, Swanton Enhancement Project member Joel Clark said.
Over time, the additional programming and people should help grow revenues 5% each year until revenues – paired with funds from building rentals – can adequately cover the total operating costs.
During the ramp-up period, however, taxpayers would also be on the hook for those operating costs until revenues can catch up. In combination, the ramp-up costs and debt service could add up to half a million dollars added to Swanton’s annual tax bill, Bourgeois said.
“I have no doubt that you’re going to generate a lot more income,” he said. ”My question is: Is it going to be enough to handle half a million dollars a year worth of expenses? Recognizing that as a ramp-up period, some companies we watch take five to seven years to ramp up, but they’ve got some deep pockets to pay for it.”
Community need
Advocates of the community rec center agreed that the construction costs will most likely push up tax bills, but community members have also shown overwhelming support for the build.
“It’s not so much that we’re asking the taxpayers for this. It’s the taxpayers asking us for this place, because I must have talked to hundreds of people and everyone one of them – old, young, middle-aged – this is something that they’re all wanting,” board member Cody Hemenway said.
As for the estimated costs, the $3.4 million price tag was arrived at by engineering firm, Cross Consulting Engineers, which sent its initial facility designs to Conner Contracting for input.
The estimations on future operating expenses – set at $250,000 – were created by the rec department using current trends. Future revenues, however, are harder to determine.
“I would have guessed it’s going to take probably close to four years, anywhere between two and five years before we have real good, accurate costs of what kind of revenue we’re going to get out of that facility,” Clark said.
To help clarify those revenues, Bourgeois asked for more information, such as a five-year estimate on incomes. He pointed out there’s only so many people that the rec department can engage, and knowing statistics like average revenue per user will help the town better define the outer edges of what can be expected as programs get more popular.
Selectboard Chair Earl Fournier agreed. While the board has already signaled its support, he said the tax increase will need to be approved by taxpayers, and finding ways to show the town has thought through contingencies will most likely help garner continued support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.