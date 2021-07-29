Rebecca Milwar from St. Albans has been named to the University of Hartford’s President’s Honors List and Dean’s List for Spring 2021.
To make the Dean's List a student must have at least a 3.0 GPA with grades C or better and be taking at least 12 credits per semester as a full time student or twelve semesters a year as a part time student. A GPA of at least 3.75 or better with grades C or better.
The University of Hartford has over 6000 undergraduate and graduate students from a variety of academic and professional disciplines. It is based in West Hartford, Connecticut
