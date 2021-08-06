Rebecca Millward of Saint Albans graduated from the University of Hartford in May of 2021.
Milward was pursuing a bachelor's degree in Management and Business Economics and Managerial Economics. She has previously landed on the dean's list and president's list multiple times for academic achievement.
The University of Hartford is located in the capital city of Connecticut and has approximately 5,000 students pursuing their undergraduate degree at any time.
