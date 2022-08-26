FRANKLIN COUNTY — What can sellers expect when listing their home with a Realtor?
Phil Gerbode and Nicole Broderick, Realtors at Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman, said sellers should expect professional services, extensive knowledge of the market — and maybe even friendship — throughout the process.
“Homes are a source of pride, so when someone decides to list their property with you, they deserve strong communication and a positive relationship,” Broderick said.
With Coldwell Banker and serving Northwest Vermont for a little less than a year, Broderick said being a Realtor is her dream career. But that doesn’t make the job easy, especially in the current market.
“It's highly important to make sure people have a very concrete understanding of how things have changed and what to expect,” Broderick said. “We're gonna do it with you. No one should be alone.”
For Gerbode, the number one service a good Realtor provides is honesty. In the business for 38 years, he has seen just about everything, and he said his experience can help a client navigate multiple offers and be realistic.
“I do my best to temper expectations with the real situation, and sometimes there can be tears, so you have to have to respect people. You have to have empathy,” Gerbode said.
Here are 3 other skill sets and attributes a Realtor can provide a seller.
1. Effective and personal communication
Phil: You can’t ever have too much communication. I always ask my client how they prefer to communicate, but my own personal preference is talking on the telephone. I find that the telephone is the most time effective, and it gives the chance for questions and answers that an email or a text doesn’t.
Nicole: I feel like I bring a level of personality and I really value relationships. I find that my transactions are very successful because once you become a client of mine, you also become a family member. And it's not just for the duration of the closing process. That might mean helping you clean or pack up boxes, watching your kids.
2. Professional marketing services
Phil: Photos are one of the most important parts. They can be the difference between selling a place and not, or getting more interested buyers so that you have multiple offers.
I used to be a professional photographer in Boston and then in Burlington, so I know how to make a home look compelling.
Nicole: Whenever an agent takes a listing, Coldwell Banker has a full-force marketing team standing behind us that's going take all of the information about your home and put it out into the digital world.
We have a dedicated marketing team that is literally trained and actively working to ensure that your property gets the greatest exposure possible. It gets put on our website, my business’ Facebook page, in newsletters and flyers and on postcards.
3. Honest recommendations and an open heart
Phil: Sometimes sellers have the financial ability to make some changes that you can recommend. So I give suggestions of what they could do, give an idea of what it might cost and explain the possible benefits of that work: a quicker sale and fewer problems with inspections.
Because I've been in Franklin County so long, I know so many business people and vendors who I can call to help get the work done.
Nicole: I think it’s really important to provide a level of trust, especially in this chaotic market. And that trust comes from connecting with each other personally.
Real estate is all about a client’s personal goals for the future — for five, 10 years from now. Whoever you choose to represent you in your sale should know all of those things about you and all of those things about your property. I am willing and able to really understand who you are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.