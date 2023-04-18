FRANKLIN COUNTY — The local real estate market isn’t as crazy as it once was, but there’s still a lot about it that’s unordinary, local Realtors say.
Phil Gerbode, an agent with Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman, has been in the business for almost 40 years and knows folks are struggling to keep up with what’s happening.
“Last year, we were seeing buyers waving inspections and paying cash for a home,” he said. “Now, I think the higher prices and the interest rates are making folks a little more wary of whether they are making a wise decision.”
Gerbode and his colleagues aren’t seeing as many bidding wars as they did in 2021 or 2022, and most buyers have stopped waiving inspections or other financial contingencies.
To help prospective buyers and sellers keep track of this transitioning market, Gerbode answered four FAQs.
Q: Is the market more favorable to buyers or sellers right now?
A: With low inventory and higher buyer demand, we're still seeing a seller's market and are not anticipating that changing dramatically this year or even into the first quarter of next year.
We've had 14% fewer properties on the market than this time a year ago. The median sale price has increased by just over 8% and the properties are moving quickly.
Q: How quickly are homes being listed and sold?
A: Really, really quick in the condo market, where they are on the market for an average of 15 days.
The condo market is an important market in Franklin County, and we do not have enough of them by any stretch of the imagination. If I do a search right now, I see 2 for sale in Franklin County.
Q: With all that in mind, what can prospective sellers do to ready their home?
A: We recommend people who are thinking of moving get their home valued. Have an agent come out and do a price analysis on your home. You may find your home has increased in value, especially ones people purchased in the last 15 to 20 years. They've built up quite a bit of equity, and so that can make it look a little bit better in terms of putting the home on the market.
With warmer temperatures on the way, take care of maintenance that you’ve been putting off. Take advantage of some of the incentives offered to make your home more energy efficient.
Q: What tips do you have for prospective buyers?
A: For first time homebuyers, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans seem to be a possible good option now over conventional loans.
We're recommending people talk with their local lender because there are a lot of good reasons for doing that. They're more knowledgeable about our market and sellers are much more comfortable with buyers who are using local banks or local credit unions. In a competitive situation, sellers will always prefer a local lender over a national.
If you are thinking about buying a home, we also always recommend finding an agent who can help you stay informed.
