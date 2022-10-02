Key photo
Alburgh:

138 West Shore Road

0.55 - $475,000

Esther and James Waldron to Marc-Andre Bedard and Kiran Rhines

39 Bourdeau Lane North

0.13 - $312,000

Lauren and Theodore Smith to Kelly and Michael Medor

834 U.S. Route 2 North

4.8 - $190,000

Trustee of the Dubuque Living Trust to Michael Boutah

106 Christopher Road

0.41 - $165,000

Trustees of the Fournier to Robin and Thomas Rickabaugh, Jr.

Enosburg:

147 Orchard Street

0.33 - $375,000

Alan Lorenzini to Sandra Kay Ballinger and James and Jodi Bray

Georgia:

51 Dewey Drive

$320,000

Debra Fraser to Gabriel and Lisa Baccary

232 Nottingham Drive

1.04 - $395,000

Matthew and Serena Peck to Alison and Melissa Jones

Highgate:

858 Durkee Road

1.1 - $282,500

Danielle and Nicholas Scott to Erin Shaw

561 Shipyard Bay Road

0.46 - $240,000

Estate of Pierre Vincent to France Archambault and Michel Leger

7249 Vermont Route 78

10.1 - $435,000

Angelic and Todd Gingras to Julie and Rory Westover

Montgomery:

374 Green Mountain Road

1.0 - $319,000

Mary and Matthew Tryhorne to Cameron Abrams

124 Mountain Road

0.71 - $145,000

TD Bank, N.A. to TD Bank N.A.

Lot L Montgomery Heights Road

11.46 - $110,000

Patrick Paldino to Stephanie Gueldner and Odelle Hall

Richford:

226 Province Street

0.5 - $232,300

Suzanne Bockus to Alyssa and Brian Winegar

115 Magoon Road

1.79 - $275,000

Kimberly Fiske to Jennifer and Seth Ovitt

Sheldon:

967 Gilman Road

2.03 - $232,000

Rebecca Robbins to Tina Meyers

St. Albans Town:

113 Garden Circle, Unit 217

0.07 - $332,00

Sheldon Road Properties to Carol More

3204 Kellogg Road

1.0 - $143,750

Cory Flanders and Taylor Putman to Jill Flanders

867 Lower Newton Road

3.5 - $225,000

Lynn and Michael O’Brien to Riley Horsford

2129 Bronson Road, Unit 101

0.88 - $270,000

Ghrislane Firkey-Manning and Robert Simard to Jody and Melinda White

Swanton:

278 Lakewood Drive

0.74 - $103,492

Lee Phelps to Adam Phelps, Jessica Mandarina and Cris Phelps

136 Grand Avenue

7.0 - $130,000

Earl Taylor to Legacy Properties, LLC

