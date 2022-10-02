Alburgh:
138 West Shore Road
0.55 - $475,000
Esther and James Waldron to Marc-Andre Bedard and Kiran Rhines
39 Bourdeau Lane North
0.13 - $312,000
Lauren and Theodore Smith to Kelly and Michael Medor
834 U.S. Route 2 North
4.8 - $190,000
Trustee of the Dubuque Living Trust to Michael Boutah
106 Christopher Road
0.41 - $165,000
Trustees of the Fournier to Robin and Thomas Rickabaugh, Jr.
Enosburg:
147 Orchard Street
0.33 - $375,000
Alan Lorenzini to Sandra Kay Ballinger and James and Jodi Bray
Georgia:
51 Dewey Drive
$320,000
Debra Fraser to Gabriel and Lisa Baccary
232 Nottingham Drive
1.04 - $395,000
Matthew and Serena Peck to Alison and Melissa Jones
Highgate:
858 Durkee Road
1.1 - $282,500
Danielle and Nicholas Scott to Erin Shaw
561 Shipyard Bay Road
0.46 - $240,000
Estate of Pierre Vincent to France Archambault and Michel Leger
7249 Vermont Route 78
10.1 - $435,000
Angelic and Todd Gingras to Julie and Rory Westover
Montgomery:
374 Green Mountain Road
1.0 - $319,000
Mary and Matthew Tryhorne to Cameron Abrams
124 Mountain Road
0.71 - $145,000
TD Bank, N.A. to TD Bank N.A.
Lot L Montgomery Heights Road
11.46 - $110,000
Patrick Paldino to Stephanie Gueldner and Odelle Hall
Richford:
226 Province Street
0.5 - $232,300
Suzanne Bockus to Alyssa and Brian Winegar
115 Magoon Road
1.79 - $275,000
Kimberly Fiske to Jennifer and Seth Ovitt
Sheldon:
967 Gilman Road
2.03 - $232,000
Rebecca Robbins to Tina Meyers
St. Albans Town:
113 Garden Circle, Unit 217
0.07 - $332,00
Sheldon Road Properties to Carol More
3204 Kellogg Road
1.0 - $143,750
Cory Flanders and Taylor Putman to Jill Flanders
867 Lower Newton Road
3.5 - $225,000
Lynn and Michael O’Brien to Riley Horsford
2129 Bronson Road, Unit 101
0.88 - $270,000
Ghrislane Firkey-Manning and Robert Simard to Jody and Melinda White
Swanton:
278 Lakewood Drive
0.74 - $103,492
Lee Phelps to Adam Phelps, Jessica Mandarina and Cris Phelps
136 Grand Avenue
7.0 - $130,000
Earl Taylor to Legacy Properties, LLC
