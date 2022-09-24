Key photo
Stock photo

Alburgh

21 Center Bay Road

2.6 - $390,000

Michael Loomis to David and Terri Stridsberg

73 Kirk and Fitts Road

0.19 - $220,000

To Rebecca Schiesser

Bakersfield

343 Lawyer Road

15 - $350,000

Burla Wells to Jared and Lindsey Pemberton

160 Browns Pond Road

62.34

Desiree Delmonte and Kris Kistlet to Sunrisa Trust

Enosburg

3371 Tyler Branch Road

1.46 - $315,000

Ivonne and Sean Kio to Brendan and Serena Tabitha Gates

2217 West Enosburg Road

10.1 - $300,000

Judith Howrigan to Hamed Mendscole

Fairfax

Lots 14 & 15 Outback Road

2.86 - $240,000

Kenan Heco to Isaac Dupre

98 Swamp Road

4.7 - $420,000

Gregory and Rachel Harris to John Boyce and Noelle Letteri

361 Swamp Road

4.74 - $265,000

Christopher Schryer to Joey Pidgeon

4 Connor Hill Road

0.9 - $366,000

To David Calveneau and Christy Howard

15-101 East Road

$295,000

Michael and Rachel Trackim to Benjamin and Sandra Ashline

24 Rose Road

1.55 - $450,000

Brian Flint to Janet and Roberto Balaguer, Jr.

Fairfield

4474 Route 36

0.1

Christa Driscoll to The Brick Store, LLC

Fletcher

210 Ryan’s Way

2.6 - $540,000

Bailey and Dale Nelson to Dawn and Bryan Ponnwitz

309 High Meadow Road

10.79 - $337,000

Taylor Watts to Jessilyn Dolan

Franklin

873 Messier Road

6.3 - $499,999

Aaron and Kristin Porter to John and Leslie Lawson

102 Hillside Drive

3.28 - $438,000

Keane Yandow to Olena Semyletko and Justin Torrey

Georgia

89 Sandy Lane

1.9 - $531,262

To Michelle and Tyrel Smith

Highgate

57 Nicklaus Way

1.82 - $269,000

Brendan Deso to Jami and Wade McDonald

St. Albans City

9A New Street

0.13 - $157,500

Bradley Hils to David Lawrence

St. Albans Town

770 Pion Road

1.9 - $361,000

Ann and Robin Boudreau to Christopher and Savannah Hein

12 Adams Street

0.66 - $195,000

To David Brier

163 Connor Road

9.95 - $495,000

Jason Hill to Joshua, Matthew and Serena Peck

735 Maquam Shore Road

1.0 - $459,000

To Cathy and Howard Ragsdale

Swanton 

2502 Highgate Road

1.5 - $355,000 

Heather Garceau to Newell Paire III and Carol Sumner

139 1st Street

5.74 - $3,063,000 

To Swanton Plaza, LLC

146 St. Albans Road

338.0 - $462,500

Milton Robison to Brian Rowell

