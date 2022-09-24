Alburgh
21 Center Bay Road
2.6 - $390,000
Michael Loomis to David and Terri Stridsberg
73 Kirk and Fitts Road
0.19 - $220,000
To Rebecca Schiesser
Bakersfield
343 Lawyer Road
15 - $350,000
Burla Wells to Jared and Lindsey Pemberton
160 Browns Pond Road
62.34
Desiree Delmonte and Kris Kistlet to Sunrisa Trust
Enosburg
3371 Tyler Branch Road
1.46 - $315,000
Ivonne and Sean Kio to Brendan and Serena Tabitha Gates
2217 West Enosburg Road
10.1 - $300,000
Judith Howrigan to Hamed Mendscole
Fairfax
Lots 14 & 15 Outback Road
2.86 - $240,000
Kenan Heco to Isaac Dupre
98 Swamp Road
4.7 - $420,000
Gregory and Rachel Harris to John Boyce and Noelle Letteri
361 Swamp Road
4.74 - $265,000
Christopher Schryer to Joey Pidgeon
4 Connor Hill Road
0.9 - $366,000
To David Calveneau and Christy Howard
15-101 East Road
$295,000
Michael and Rachel Trackim to Benjamin and Sandra Ashline
24 Rose Road
1.55 - $450,000
Brian Flint to Janet and Roberto Balaguer, Jr.
Fairfield
4474 Route 36
0.1
Christa Driscoll to The Brick Store, LLC
Fletcher
210 Ryan’s Way
2.6 - $540,000
Bailey and Dale Nelson to Dawn and Bryan Ponnwitz
309 High Meadow Road
10.79 - $337,000
Taylor Watts to Jessilyn Dolan
Franklin
873 Messier Road
6.3 - $499,999
Aaron and Kristin Porter to John and Leslie Lawson
102 Hillside Drive
3.28 - $438,000
Keane Yandow to Olena Semyletko and Justin Torrey
Georgia
89 Sandy Lane
1.9 - $531,262
To Michelle and Tyrel Smith
Highgate
57 Nicklaus Way
1.82 - $269,000
Brendan Deso to Jami and Wade McDonald
St. Albans City
9A New Street
0.13 - $157,500
Bradley Hils to David Lawrence
St. Albans Town
770 Pion Road
1.9 - $361,000
Ann and Robin Boudreau to Christopher and Savannah Hein
12 Adams Street
0.66 - $195,000
To David Brier
163 Connor Road
9.95 - $495,000
Jason Hill to Joshua, Matthew and Serena Peck
735 Maquam Shore Road
1.0 - $459,000
To Cathy and Howard Ragsdale
Swanton
2502 Highgate Road
1.5 - $355,000
Heather Garceau to Newell Paire III and Carol Sumner
139 1st Street
5.74 - $3,063,000
To Swanton Plaza, LLC
146 St. Albans Road
338.0 - $462,500
Milton Robison to Brian Rowell
