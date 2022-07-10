This Colonial style home sits in a private cul-de-sac neighborhood and has mooring access in St. Albans Town. Inside the house there is a open concept floor plan on the first floor ideal for entertaining as well as a primary suite and a bonus room above the garage.
Bedrooms: 3
Price: $449,900
Square Feet: 2,152
HIGHLIGHTS: colonial home, corner lot, walk in pantry
Listed by Tamithy Howrigan of CENTURY 21 MRC
(0) comments
