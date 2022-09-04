This log home in Franklin has beautiful cathedral ceilings and windows in the living room. It also sits on nearly 4 acres of land and has a lot of privacy.
Bedrooms: 3
Price: $549,900
Square Feet: 2,434
HIGHLIGHTS: cathedral ceilings, 4 acres of land, full bathrooms
Listed by Gregory Clairmont of Greg Clairmont and Associates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.