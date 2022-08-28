Sitting at the end of a dead end street, this house in Bakersfield has privacy and space with plenty of woods, a pond and a sugar shack/storage shed. There are also large exposed ceiling beams and craftsman-style wood paneling throughout the home.
Bedrooms: 5
Price: $450,000
Square Feet: 2,864
HIGHLIGHTS: bonus room, 25 acres of land, pond
Listed by Taylor White of KW Vermont - Cambridge
