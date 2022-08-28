890 Kings Hill Road, Bakersfield

Sitting at the end of a dead end street, this house in Bakersfield has privacy and space with plenty of woods, a pond and a sugar shack/storage shed. There are also large exposed ceiling beams and craftsman-style wood paneling throughout the home.

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2 full

Price: $450,000

Square Feet: 2,864

HIGHLIGHTS: bonus room, 25 acres of land, pond

Listed by Taylor White of KW Vermont - Cambridge

