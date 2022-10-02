This Victorian home in St. Albans Town is painted a sunny yellow and comes with a covered porch that is ideal for sitting out and enjoying the day. In the kitchen there is a woodstove to keep warm during the winter and chillier mornings. The house also has large windows that let in light into the living room and other rooms.
Bedrooms: 4
Price: $448,900
Square Feet: 3,073
HIGHLIGHTS: pellet stove, perennial garden beds, covered porch
Listed by Mary Ann Recica of M Realty
