This large colonial style house in St. Albans is move in ready and has a separate living room and formal dining room. It is a stately home with a inground pool and screened in porch to enjoy the summer months.
Bedrooms: 3
Price: $399,900
Square Feet: 1,988
HIGHLIGHTS: inground pool, screened in porch
Listed by Rob Cioffi of CENTURY 21 MRC
