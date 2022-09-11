This St. Albans home has smart thermostats and a gas stove in the basement to keep you warm during the cooler months. There is also a large back deck and modern hardwood floors throughout.
Bedrooms: 3
Price: $399,000
Square Feet: 2,613
HIGHLIGHTS: stainless steel appliances, back deck, finished basement
Listed by Aaron Scowcroft of CENTURY 21 MRC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.