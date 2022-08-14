This expansive Victorian home in St. Albans City has a spacious living room with a intricately tiled fireplace and a shining wooden mantel. The house has an abundance of windows, with at least one in each of the four bedrooms, and often several. The house is made complete with a vast, fenced backyard.
Bedrooms: 4
Price: $319,000
Square Feet: 2,398
HIGHLIGHTS: Victorian home, fireplace, bonus room
Listed by Nancy Jenkins Real Estate
