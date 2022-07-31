This two bedroom, one bathroom mountain chalet has a stunning modern kitchen with butchers block counters and new stainless steel appliances. The primary suite has two matching closets and the original wood floors.
Bedrooms: 2
Price: $258,000
Square Feet: 933
HIGHLIGHTS: farmhouse kitchen, primary suite, mountain chalet
Listed by Tamithy Howrigan of CENTURY 21 MRC
(0) comments
