99 West Hill Road, Montgomery

This two bedroom, one bathroom mountain chalet has a stunning modern kitchen with butchers block counters and new stainless steel appliances. The primary suite has two matching closets and the original wood floors.

Bedrooms: 2 

Bathrooms: 1 three-quarter

Price: $258,000

Square Feet: 933

HIGHLIGHTS: farmhouse kitchen, primary suite, mountain chalet

Listed by Tamithy Howrigan of CENTURY 21 MRC

