226 Province Street, Richford

This house in Richford has four bedrooms that could shine with a few finishing touches. The house has a wrap around porch and two garages, as well as lots of windows to give it a light, airy feel.

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1 full

Price: $229,000

Square Feet: 1,546

HIGHLIGHTS: first floor bedroom, two garages, natural light from windows

Listed by Stacie M. Callan of CENTURY 21 MRC

