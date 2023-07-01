Key photo
Bakersfield

615 Kings Hill Road

1.01 - $285,000

Dave Ovitt to Betsy Reed

Fairfield

63.80 Acres Lot 2

63.8 - $135,000

Lori and Luke Rainville to David and Donna St. Pierre

Lot 4, Portion of 780 Hill Road

4.77 - $149,000

Shawn Bombard to Patricia Branon

Lot 3, Portion of 780 Hill Road

2.88 - $138,000

Jeffery and Vicki Ryea to Patricia Branon

St. Albans Town

29 Georgia Shore Road

0.38 - $120,000

Charles and Debra Lowe to Michael J. Demag, William G. Demag, Harley D. Demag, Sr. and Patricia St. Arnault

Swanton

17 Moreau Drive

1.36 - $402,500

Blair Knowles and Matthew Parisi to Jean Langlais and Chantal Patenaude

9 Grand Avenue

0.16 - $250,000

Joseph D. Luneau to 9 Grand Avenue, LLC

