Key
Town
Address
Acres - Price
Seller to Buyer
Bakersfield
615 Kings Hill Road
1.01 - $285,000
Dave Ovitt to Betsy Reed
Fairfield
63.80 Acres Lot 2
63.8 - $135,000
Lori and Luke Rainville to David and Donna St. Pierre
Lot 4, Portion of 780 Hill Road
4.77 - $149,000
Shawn Bombard to Patricia Branon
Lot 3, Portion of 780 Hill Road
2.88 - $138,000
Jeffery and Vicki Ryea to Patricia Branon
St. Albans Town
29 Georgia Shore Road
0.38 - $120,000
Charles and Debra Lowe to Michael J. Demag, William G. Demag, Harley D. Demag, Sr. and Patricia St. Arnault
Swanton
17 Moreau Drive
1.36 - $402,500
Blair Knowles and Matthew Parisi to Jean Langlais and Chantal Patenaude
9 Grand Avenue
0.16 - $250,000
Joseph D. Luneau to 9 Grand Avenue, LLC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.