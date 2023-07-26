FRANKLIN COUNTY — The local real estate market is hot, but if you’re house-hunting right now, you probably already know that.
“It’s super hard for buyers at this time,” said Carol Audette, an agent with Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman. “I thought we were going to see a different market this year. I was looking forward to it…but there’s too many buyers out there, and I don’t see things changing.”
Audette has been in the business for almost 35 years and understands the frustrations of prospective buyers. But with some patience, hard work and negotiation, she is able to help them find success.
“The best gift I can give a seller or buyer is my expertise,” she said.
To help navigate the current housing market, Audette answered 5 FAQs.
Q: Are some types of homes selling faster than others right now?
A: The hottest market right now is in that $100,000 to $400,000 price range, so my heart goes out to first-time homebuyers.
In that price range, homes are on the market for an average of six days and are selling for list price or above. That’s because we are still low on inventory. We just need more homes under $400,000 for the supply of buyers.
We are starting to see houses listed for $500,000 and above sit on the market for longer and eventually take a price reduction.
Q: Is Franklin County becoming more popular?
A: Before the COVID-19 pandemic, people [who work in Chittenden County] didn’t want to move out to Franklin County because it was too far. Now, it’s not too far anymore.
Average days on the market for a home in Franklin County is just about the same as in Chittenden County, and most have at least two to three offers on them.
Q: What’s the very first step prospective buyers should take?
A: They have to definitely come forward with a pre-approval letter from their lender. It’s so important for buyers to know their top dollar, what they can afford, because sometimes they want a house so badly they offer more than they should.
I don’t take anyone out to look at homes until they’ve met with a lender; that’s how important it is. I also usually recommend they try more than one lender because every lender of course offers different benefits to a buyer.
Lenders in our area all agree it is impossible to predict when rates will change, but they do expect rates will eventually go down, but most likely not below a 5% rate.
Q: What else is different now about the market?
A: I don’t think in the last six months I have written an offer that has not had an escalation clause. That escalation clause says the buyer is willing to pay higher because they want the house so much and know they are competing.
Every time my buyers make an offer, I encourage them to have a brand new lending letter that meets the price range of the home and says they can qualify for more because of that escalation clause.
Another thing I see more buyers doing than ever before is eliminating some of the contingencies in their contracts. We're having people buying homes and not doing inspections on them because they want to make their offer better than someone else's. I have a tough time advising people to do that.
Q: How long is it taking prospective buyers to secure a home?
A: Right now, I've got buyers of just about all price ranges including the first-time homebuyers who I’ve worked with for up to eight months. Usually every other week, we're writing up an offer and we still are trying to find a home. We lose out, and most of the time as we lose out because of having that inspection contingency on it.
If you’re looking at the higher prices, homes $500,000 and above, I would probably say within a month to six weeks. They’ve had to make a few offers and lose, but it’s a little easier because there’s not as much competition.
