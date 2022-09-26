ST. ALBANS — When Nicole Broderick lost her home in a house fire several years ago, she had no idea the positive change it would bring to her life.
The tragedy inspired her to become a Realtor, gaining certification last fall. Now a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman, Broderick has been named the 2022 Rookie of the Year by the Northwest Vermont Realtor Association.
“The number of people I've gotten to help this year is so astounding,” she said. “It makes me want to cry, I love this job so much. The fact that I get to wake up and help someone make a monumental decision about their life and what's next for them is huge.”
Given to Broderick during an awards dinner on Friday, Rookie of the Year recognizes the achievements and professionalism of a Realtor who has been involved in real estate sales for less than two years.
Eligible “Rookies” are newcomers to the profession whose enthusiasm, achievement and professionalism show strong indications for success in the field, as well as promise for leadership in the organization.
Broderick looked toward a career in real estate after losing her family home to a fire in 2018. She said the incident taught her the value of a home base that is sometimes easy to take for granted.
The mother of three kids who attend St. Albans Town Educational Center, Broderick knows having a secure space to come back to is essential for their wellbeing.
“I focus my business on learning about the people I work with,” she said. “It's a big deal when someone trusts you and gives you the keys to their home.”
Q: What does five-star service look like to you?
A: I think five-star service is when you're willing to go above and beyond just signing a listing agreement. Listing someone's home is a privilege. It is a privilege to have the keys to someone's kingdom, to be in charge of that for them and to be the one to guide them through that process.
It's more than putting a sign in the ground. It's more than taking some pictures or paying someone to fly a drone, it's doing the research.
Five stars includes communicating daily with your clients. It's putting marketing out there, using your own social media, handing out flyers, being willing to modify a schedule for them or meeting the inspector, watching their pets during a showing.
That is the difference between five-star service and just service.
Q: What is a challenge you’ve had to overcome this year?
A: Pricing in this market is a huge challenge. The market has shifted so much since I even started. I was brokered in 2021 in August, when we were still in the COVID frenzy. Prices were astronomical and there were cash offers and multiple offers. You couldn't see a house if you didn't get to it in the first 24 hours.
Now, pricing has changed a lot and we have to learn how to adjust pricing with the time and where we are in the year. The biggest challenge for me is learning true valuation of property in a post-COVID market, more normal market and learning how to merge those together to do the best you can for your client.
Q: What does the future look like for you?
A: I love St. Albans and the surrounding areas. I really want to continue to help the people of Franklin County secure housing and accomplish their goals. I think that's my goal: to help others accomplish their goals. ‘
Now that we've settled in from the house fire and purchased our own home and my career's going well, I would really like to find some local organizations that I can give some of my time to.
And now that I’ve been Rookie of the Year, I would someday like to be Realtor of the Year.
