FRANKLIN COUNTY — Just the other day, local Realtor Nicole Broderick took a client on a driving tour of Franklin County, showcasing all that the area has to offer.
“We talked about the farmers markets and the live music and the local restaurants and the small businesses and the agriculture,” Broderick said. “She said this is a beautiful part of Vermont and was impressed by what she saw.”
As a relocation trained and certified agent with Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman, Broderick enjoys these moments when she can use her knowledge and experience to help people who might be moving for a new job, a growing family or change of scenery.
Though home prices and interest rates across the state are still high, she said people should stay positive and know that homeownership is still within reach.
“Things are expensive, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible,” she said. “You’re never going to lose having purchased a home. You’re going to be in a position of equity gain and you’re going to have something that you can call your own.”
For those who want or need to move soon, Broderick answered 4 FAQs about the process.
Q: There are a lot of Realtors and agencies out there. How do you recommend choosing who to work with?
A: One of the things that I hear most in my positive feedback is that people really value honesty, communication and the ability to form a relationship. You are going to be working with your Realtor for six weeks at the very least, and most likely longer.
[Buying a home] is a huge decision both financially and emotionally, and what you need in a Realtor is someone with whom you can maintain a trustworthy relationship.
In terms of where to find a Realtor, I think there's obviously something to be said about Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman. I would also suggest reading online Google reviews and to take word of mouth very seriously. People tend to refer people they've had positive experiences with.
Q: How can people learn about a town or neighborhood they might be interested in moving to?
A: Google the restaurants. Look up the demographics of the place. Most places in Vermont might be astronomically different from where someone might be coming from.
Find a Realtor who has the time and dedication to show you around. I always make it a priority to show my clients around, either virtually or in-person.
I also share the school district’s website with my clients so they can do their own research and have their questions answered by the appropriate people.
Q: How many homes do buyers typically look at before making an offer?
A: The answer depends on your price point. If you’re looking for a home above $500,000 you have a little more time to check things out and loot at multiple properties and make that decision.
Homes between $250,000 and $400,000 is still a pretty hot market for people who are looking for a single family home. Generally, I would say we look at probably two or three before my client is ready to put in an offer.
Q: What are a few of your best tips for moving?
A: Be a planner and work with your Realtor to see what is on the docket so you can plan in advance.
Line up your utility switch over, and if you have solar, get that organized. Do it before the day of closing.
Connect with your attorney. Make sure everybody is on the same page and you know what you need to bring to the closing table.
This is paid content. Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman is part of the Messenger’s Preferred Business Program. Learn more at www.samessenger.com/preferred_business_program.
