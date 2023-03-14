FRANKLIN COUNTY — Did you know? There are resources available to active military personnel and veterans when considering housing options.
Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman has several Military Relocation Professionals on its team who can help service members, veterans and their families find housing solutions that best meet their needs.
CBHB Realtors can also help service members take full advantage of the benefits they earned, such as a VA home loan.
Nicole Broderick recently received the MRP certification from the National Association of Realtors. From a military family, she has firsthand experience navigating the emotions and complexities of deployment.
“My husband was in the Air Force for eight years and did basic training and a deployment, so I definitely know what it's like to be the solo decision maker,” Broderick said. “That was what drove me to get this certification. I want to be a source of support for those who are going through the process and who need help while their spouse is away.”
Q: Why did you seek out this certification?
A: I was looking for a way to expand what I am able to offer my clientele. I think it's important to always be learning, always growing and finding ways to be a good resource for the people that I'm helping.
I can not only add to my title and expertise, but help people in a way that gives them more knowledge, gives them potentially a leg up against their competition and also ultimately lets them know how they can use the money available to them and what benefits they have from being a veteran or being in the military.
Q: What housing benefits exist for veterans and members of the military?
A: First and foremost, it's knowing how to use your VA loan and what the requirements and stipulations are. Appraisals are different. You don't need a down payment, which is fantastic. You can do 0% down. There are limited closing costs and competitively low interest rates.
If you are active duty, there are different base allowances for living wages and expenditures that really come into play with loans and the buying and selling process.
Q: Do you think these benefits are unknown or misunderstood?
A: I think that people underestimate what's available to them. There is so much available to military personnel, whether you are active duty, in the guard, retired, veteran, whatever it is, there's so much available to you and your family that may allow you to get more out of your loan than you knew.
Q: What other services can Coldwell Banker offer military personnel?
A: We have a relocation team within Coldwell Banker that has the ability to connect our clients with people internationally. It doesn't end at the border of the United States. If you're looking to relocate to another country because of a permanent change of station, Coldwell Banker is amazing at making sure our people are taken care of in every single way.
This is paid content. Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman is part of the Messenger’s Preferred Business Program. Learn more at www.samessenger.com/preferred_business_program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.