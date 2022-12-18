This house in Georgia includes a primary suite on the first floor with a spacious walk-in closet with custom built-in shelves. The partially finished basement includes space for guests or a second home office or den. The house also features plenty of storage space and a mudroom.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half)
Price: $625,000
Square Feet: 2,568
HIGHLIGHTS: 2.65 acre lot, two car garage, stainless kitchen appliances
Listed by Lipkin Audette Team of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.