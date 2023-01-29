Sitting on over thirty acres of land, this home in Berkshire would make a great getaway or residence for someone who loves the outdoors. Jay Peak ski resort can be seen from the house which also includes a basketball court and garden beds.
Bedrooms: 3
HIGHLIGHTS: 2 garage spaces, over 30 acres of land, mountain views
Listed by Sherwood Real Estate
