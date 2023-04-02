This home in Swanton is steps from Lake Champlain and sits on 2 acres of land. The kitchen contains plenty of cabinet and counter space as well as vaulted ceilings. There is also a pool outside to enjoy during the summer months.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $319,000
Square Feet: 2,026
HIGHLIGHTS: two acres of land, deed Lake Champlain access, hardwood floors
Listed by The Paul Martin Team of M Realty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.