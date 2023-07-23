This pleasant farmhouse in Berkshire has a barn and a view of farmland that stretches miles. The property has five level acres of land that would be ideal for a garden or homestead.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 full
Price: $375,000
Square Feet: 1,656
HIGHLIGHTS: barn included, abundance of natural light, wooden ceiling beams
Listed by Dianna Benoit-Kittell of KW Vermont
