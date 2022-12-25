This condo in St. Albans sits on a ridge overlooking the Champlain Valley and Adirondacks. Take in those views on a new deck in the backyard and enjoy the spacious kitchen and main suite with an office when you go inside the house.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 full
Price: $349,000
Square Feet: 1,900
HIGHLIGHTS: new deck, main suite, office
Listed by Amy Gerrity-Parent Realty
