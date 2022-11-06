This massive home in St. Albans City has over 5,000 square feet of living space and a heated three-car garage. A mother-in -aw suite and a front porch worthy of being featured in a movie are included in the deal.
Bedrooms: 5
Price: $749,999
HIGHLIGHTS: front porch, heated three car garage, swimming pool
Listed by Kayce Connelly of CENTURY 21 MRC
