This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom farmhouse in St. Albans Town has a detached barn and woodshed for storage and to keep skis, paddle boards and other items. The inside of the house has a expansive kitchen and two wood stoves, one in the living room and one in the play room.
Bedrooms: 3
Price: $296,000
Square Feet: 1,664
HIGHLIGHTS: corner lot, farmhouse style, covered front porch
Listed by Leigh Horton of Your Journey Real Estate
