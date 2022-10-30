This townhouse in Fairfax needs a little fixing up but has good features including two bedrooms not including the primary suite and a bonus room that could serve as a home office. The home also has a partially finished basement and a open floor plan.
Bedrooms: 3
Price: $270,000
HIGHLIGHTS: bonus room, primary suite, open floor plan
Listed by Anthony Micklus and Maren Vasatka of BHHS Vermont Realty Group/S Burlington
