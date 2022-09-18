This 2 bedroom condo in Swanton has a large attached garage with plenty of storage space. There is also a bonus room upstairs which could serve as a office or extra bedroom.
Bedrooms: 2
Price: $219,000
Square Feet: 1,436
HIGHLIGHTS: attached garage, back deck, unfinished basement
Listed by Stacie M. Callan of CENTURY 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.