4394 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia

This charming farmhouse in Georgia has over 2000 square feet of living space which is perfect for a family. With four bedrooms and a open kitchen with modern appliances, the home is ideal for entertaining as well.

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)
 
Price: $415,000
 
Square Feet: 2,394

HIGHLIGHTS: spacious sunroom, open kitchen, recreation fields

Listed by Voyche Savich of KW Vermont

