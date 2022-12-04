27 Hunt Street, Fairfax

This three bedroom home in Fairfax has a handy mudroom and charmingly quaint three season porch to enjoy year round. With three bedrooms and almost 2,500 square feet there is plenty of room for the whole family or to host guests.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full

Price: $450,000 

Square Feet: 2,412

HIGHLIGHTS: attached two car garage, hardwood floors, mudroom

Listed by Sarah MacLeod of Four Seasons Sotheby's Int'l Realty

27 Hunt Street, Fairfax

1 of 14

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation