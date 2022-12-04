This three bedroom home in Fairfax has a handy mudroom and charmingly quaint three season porch to enjoy year round. With three bedrooms and almost 2,500 square feet there is plenty of room for the whole family or to host guests.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 full
Price: $450,000
Square Feet: 2,412
HIGHLIGHTS: attached two car garage, hardwood floors, mudroom
Listed by Sarah MacLeod of Four Seasons Sotheby's Int'l Realty
