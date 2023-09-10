This modern home in Franklin includes a expansive kitchen with a handy walk in pantry and kitchen island. The primary bedroom has tall ceilings and a ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub and dual shower heads.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 full
Price: $975,000
Square Feet: 2,701
HIGHLIGHTS: 3 attached garage spaces, modern architecture, 25.85 acres of land
Listed by Kelly Beadeau of M Realty
