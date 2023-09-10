2076 Stanley Road, Franklin

This modern home in Franklin includes a expansive kitchen with a handy walk in pantry and kitchen island. The primary bedroom has tall ceilings and a ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub and dual shower heads. 

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full
 
Price: $975,000
 
Square Feet: 2,701
 
HIGHLIGHTS: 3 attached garage spaces, modern architecture, 25.85 acres of land

Listed by Kelly Beadeau of M Realty

2076 Stanley Road, Franklin

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation