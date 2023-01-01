This home in Richford contains a spacious, open kitchen and three bedrooms including a primary suite with a full bathroom on one end of the house and two bedrooms sharing a full bathroom at the other end. The house also has a separate laundry area and more than half a acre of land included in the sale price.
Bedrooms: 3
Price: $165,000
Square Feet: 1,696
HIGHLIGHTS: covered deck, single level, open floor plan
Listed by Tyler Dupuis of Century 21 Farm & Forest
